Image copyright Google

A man has been charged after someone was injured with what police described as "a bladed weapon" outside a bar.

The alleged attack happened at about 00:50 GMT on Thursday outside Kiwis in St Mary Street, Cardiff. The man's injuries were not life-threatening.

South Wales Police said a 46-year-old man had been charged with wounding with intent and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.