South East Wales

Armed police sent to incident in Garth, Maesteg

  • 28 January 2018
Bridgend Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Bridgend Road in Garth is closed

Armed officers have been sent to a property in Maesteg to deal with an ongoing incident.

South Wales Police said uniformed officers had also been deployed to Bridgend Road in the Garth area of the town.

The road has been closed in both directions while investigations continue.

The force said the officers were at the scene as a "precautionary measure".