Armed police sent to incident in Garth, Maesteg
- 28 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Armed officers have been sent to a property in Maesteg to deal with an ongoing incident.
South Wales Police said uniformed officers had also been deployed to Bridgend Road in the Garth area of the town.
The road has been closed in both directions while investigations continue.
The force said the officers were at the scene as a "precautionary measure".