A police officer was bitten and two others were kicked while dealing with two men "offering extreme violence" during an incident in Cardiff.

The three female officers - a sergeant and two constables - were dealing with an incident in the city centre on Sunday.

South Wales Police's Cardiff City Centre team tweeted they were "assaulted in the course of duty".

Two men were arrested and released under police investigation.

Police say the three officers - Sgt Amy Baker, PC Laura Davies and PC Jemma Dicks - are "safe and well".

The Cardiff team added on Twitter: "Police Officers do NOT come to work to be assaulted. It will NOT be tolerated."