A public inquiry into the building of a £1.4bn six-lane M4 relief road south of Newport is set to restart, five months after it was due to end.

The Welsh Government wants to build a 14 mile (23km) motorway around the city, bypassing the Brynglas Tunnels.

Ahead of the meeting on Wednesday, CBI Wales said congestion on the motorway was having a "corrosive impact" on the Welsh economy.

But campaigners argue new roads do not lead to economic development.

The new stretch of motorway would be built between the current M4 junctions between 23A at Magor and 29 near Castleton.

The Welsh Government said the current M4, opened in 1967, "does not meet modern motorway design standards" and a public inquiry opened in February 2017.

It was due to last up to six months but 11 months later, the inquiry is restarting in Newport at 10:00 GMT.

This map shows the route of the proposed £1.1bn M4 relief road

It comes after the Welsh Government agreed to spend an extra £135m improving Newport Docks to get their approval.

The proposals - first put forward 25 years ago - are expected to take an extra two years and the government hope the road can open in 2023.

But the CBI said the Welsh economy is suffering because congestion on the current stretch through Newport can "crawl at 20mph" is having a detrimental effect.

It claims a new route would "return £2-3bn to the Welsh economy" and is important to the whole of Wales.

"Our members inform us that the lack of a safe, resilient and swift motorway corridor to England has a corrosive impact upon investment decision making," said Chris Sutton of CBI Wales, which represents 500 businesses in Wales.

"When the relief road was first proposed the estimated cost was about £300m, now it is £1.4bn and will not get any cheaper. It has to happen to help the economy."

He added that the M4 serves "over two thirds of Welsh GDP" and that "increased business activity will lead to greater government revenue".

Image caption The M4 relief road is aimed at relieving congestion around the Brynglas Tunnels

But the Campaign against the Levels Motorway group insists the relief road plan is "outdated" and road building will not solve congestion, it will "shift the problem".

"This road will encourage much more traffic onto all our roads, increasing congestion at bottlenecks throughout south Wales," said Calm chairwoman Catherine Linstrum.

"There are much better ways to stimulate the Welsh economy and to provide sustainable transport for all."