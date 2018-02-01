South East Wales

Fairwater ladder rescue after block of flats blaze

  • 1 February 2018

A resident was rescued from a window after a block of flats was evacuated because of a fire.

The blaze broke out in Fairwater, Cardiff, at about 09:55 GMT on Thursday.

A ladder was used to rescue the resident who was given oxygen treatment.

Two fire crews from Cardiff Central and one crew from Ely attended the blaze.