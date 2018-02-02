Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Ian Spiller was accused of deliberately running over his wife's new partner

A road safety campaigner has been cleared of knocking down his estranged wife's new partner after seeing them together in the street.

Ian Spiller, 36, was accused of using his Audi A5 to deliberately run down Karl Davies, 40, in February 2017.

But a jury at Newport Crown Court took less than an hour to find him not guilty of dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The father-of-two, who was married for 10 years, had denied all charges.

The jury heard Mr Davies, 40, started a relationship with Mr Spiller's wife Vicky, after meeting up for runs.

Mr Spiller, a community councillor in Laleston, near Bridgend, was accused of revving his engine and driving towards Mr Davies after becoming "jealous" of seeing the couple out together.

Image caption The trial was held at Newport Crown Court

Mr Davies was knocked unconscious and left with a fractured skull after the incident in February 2017.

But Mr Spiller denied being responsible for Mr Davies' injuries and said he hurt himself when he attacked the defendant's car.

During the trial, Mr Spiller said: "There were just punches going everywhere. I turned the car back into reverse - he followed, he was in a blind, blind rage."

Speaking after the verdicts, Mr Spiller - who led a a campaign for road safety in their home village - said: "I am numb at the moment."