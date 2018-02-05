Image copyright PA

Motorists are experiencing major delays on the M4 after two separate crashes.

Two lanes are closed on the eastbound carriageway following a four vehicle collision at junction 24 The Coldra, near Newport.

Meanwhile, one lane is closed on the A48 Eastern Avenue in Cardiff, after an accident, adding to congestion on the M4.

Traffic Wales said there were ten mile (16 km) queues on the M4 on Monday morning.