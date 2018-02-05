Image copyright Google Image caption The restaurant owner used foul language before throwing chilli powder, the court is told

A curry house owner attacked a customer by throwing chilli powder in his eyes after he complained about "rubbery" chicken, a court has heard.

Kamrul Islam, 47, of Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taff, denies causing David Evans actual bodily harm at the Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy on 21 January 2017.

The row broke out after Mr Evans complained about his food, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard.

Mr Islam told police he acted in self defence.

Opening the case on Monday, prosecutor Stephen Donaghue said: "It was reported to the waiter that they were not really happy and it was said that the chicken in particular was tough and rubbery."

The court heard the waiter left the table and returned with Mr Islam, who asked them what the problem was in an "aggressive and difficult manner".

Mr Donaghue said Mr Islam used foul language and swore at Mr Evans' wife Michelle before turning round and walking towards the kitchen.

"Mr Evans was unhappy that his wife had been spoken to in that manner and was demanding an apology from him," he said.

Self defence

The court heard Mr Evans followed Islam and stood in the doorway of the kitchen.

Mr Donaghue said: "It was at this point that the defendant had some chilli powder in his hand that he had acquired in the kitchen and then threw it in the face of Mr Evans."

Mr Evans' reaction was "immediate and obvious" and he doubled up in pain, Mr Donaghue added.

He was taken to hospital where a saline drip was used to clean his eyes and he was found to have suffered burns where the spice landed on him.

Mr Islam was arrested later that night.

He told officers he acted in self defence because he thought Mr Evans was going to attack him, and denied swearing at the couple, the court was told.

The trial was adjourned until Tuesday.