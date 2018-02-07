Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The moment restaurant customer David Evans had chilli powder thrown in his face

A jury has been shown CCTV footage of the moment a restaurant diner had chilli powder thrown into his eyes during a row over a meal.

David Evans, 47, said he feared he had been blinded after being covered in the powder thrown by chef Kamrul Islam, 47.

The incident happened at the Prince of Bengal in Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, on 21 January 2017.

Mr Islam has denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He has claimed he acted in self-defence.

Pipe-fitter Mr Evans had been out for dinner with his wife, Michelle, 48, a college lecturer, when they complained about his "tough and rubbery" chicken.

But Mr Islam, of Pentre, had argued with the couple before Mr Evans followed him to the kitchen, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.

Restaurant owner Mr Islam has claimed he acted after Mr Evans "formed a fist" as if to punch him.

The footage showed Mr Evans leaning over in pain clutching his face while his wife went over to help him.

He said: "I had no help from anyone at the restaurant. I was being sick. My throat was burning."

He said he suffered burns to his neck, face, lips, stomach and chest.

Mr Evans was treated in hospital with a saline drip and given steroids and antibiotics before being discharged, the court heard.

Ruth Smith, defending, said: "What happened is that you were abusive, weren't you? You wanted a violent confrontation."

But Mr Evans replied: "He had the chilli powder in his hands already when I got to the door. I'm not the aggressor here.

"I am doing what a decent bloke would have done. I wanted an apology."

Mr Evans added: "Not once did I intend to punch Mr Islam. Not once did I show my fist."

The trial continues.