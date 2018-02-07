Abergavenny man shot in the leg by air pistol
- 7 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have arrested a man after a 26-year-old was shot in the leg with an air pistol in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police said they arrested a 31-year-old on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent to discharge a firearm after an argument in Abergavenny on Tuesday.
The man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital with minor injuries after the incident, at about 15:20 GMT.
Police have remanded the man with the gun in custody.