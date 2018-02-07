Police have arrested a man after a 26-year-old was shot in the leg with an air pistol in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police said they arrested a 31-year-old on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent to discharge a firearm after an argument in Abergavenny on Tuesday.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital with minor injuries after the incident, at about 15:20 GMT.

Police have remanded the man with the gun in custody.