Image copyright Steve Daniels/Geograph Image caption The facility is on Wimborne Road at Barry Docks

An ash recycling incinerator at Barry docks has been given the go-ahead to operate after a long-running battle.

Vale of Glamorgan council approved planning permission in September 2015 for waste materials from Viridor's Cardiff plant to be processed there.

A High Court challenge by residents that dust could harm people and wildlife was quashed in April 2016.

On Wednesday, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said it had no "defensible grounds" to refuse a permit to operate.

The Biomass UK No 2 recycling facility at an Aviva-owned former scrap metal site is set to process 70,000 tonnes of ash each year.

Residents claimed the council had wrongly classed the ash as "non-hazardous", failed to consider dust emissions and had not properly consulted Public Health Wales.

But a dust impact report which the council's planning committee looked at before granting permission, concluded the likelihood of dust levels breaching air quality standards was low.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Viridor plant in Splott, Cardiff - where waste will come from

NRW said it launched an extensive consultation with local people, health organisations and the fire service.

"Over the last 14 months our experts have thoroughly scrutinised every aspect of the company's application and considered all representations made to us," said NRW's Nadia De Longhi.

"We have also accepted advice from other experts outside of the organisation on important issues such as people's health and fire prevention.

"We are confident that the company has all the right plans and processes in place to be able to operate this facility without damaging people's health or the environment."

Site owner Aviva said it was committed to the highest environmental and safety standards.

However, opponents, who gathered 10,000 signatures against the plans, vowed to keep campaigning.

Barry councillor Vincent Bailey praised the Docks Incinerator Action Group and called the decision "hugely disappointing".

He added: "The fight isn't over, but it just got a whole lot harder."