Image copyright AMYA Cardiff Image caption Ahmadi Muslims in Cardiff also took to the streets to pick up litter on New Year's Day

A group of Ahmadi Muslims have been litter picking and feeding homeless people to dispel "stereotypes" around Islam.

They attend a mosque in Canton, Cardiff and about 35 members have been volunteering in the city and Newport.

Exhibitions have also been set up in church halls and city streets to challenge "misconceptions about Islam".

The Ahmadi movement has its origins in British-controlled northern India in the late 19th Century.

Orthodox Muslims consider followers as heretical as they do not believe Mohammed was the final prophet sent to guide mankind.

There are fewer than 150 living in Wales, with some fleeing persecution in countries such as Pakistan for their differing beliefs.

Nassir Domun, the regional co-ordinator for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association estimated that around 35 volunteers took to the streets to feed the homeless in one night.

"We have a fundamental responsibility to look after our community," he said.

"We believe that we should be very compassionate, very kind to all of mankind".

The week of activities culminates in an interfaith peace conference in Cardiff.