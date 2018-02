Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Wild animals take over Mermaid Quay

A safari of life-size wild animals has gone on display in Cardiff Bay.

The 12 models, which include a 2.5m high African elephant and a 3m long crocodile, have taken Lego artists over 4,000 hours to build and are made up of about 600,000 bricks.

They have been unveiled in Tacoma Square, in the middle of Mermaid Quay, and are free to view to the public.

They will be on show until Sunday 25 February.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption The elephant is made up of 271,739 bricks and took six people 1,600 hours to build

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption The Lego gazelle was one of the smaller animals on show

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption A small "dazzle" of Lego zebras

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption There was "lots of laughs" for the Lego hyena

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption The Lego crocodile measures 3m long