Three people are trapped following a serious three-car crash in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Three cars collided on the A4222 Cowbridge Road between Ystradowen and Brynsadler, near Pontyclun, around 19:00 GMT.

Two fire crews are attempting to cut the casualties from the wreckage using hydraulic cutting gear.

The road is closed in both directions and a special ambulance and doctors are at the scene assessing the casualties.

South Wales Police and fire crews from Cowbridge and Bridgend are at the scene and a fire service spokeswoman said the rescue operation is expected to be "protracted".