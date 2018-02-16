Image copyright Dimitris Legakis

A child with Down's syndrome has been left on a school bus, prompting a council apology.

Alex, 13, did not return home from Ysgol Y Deri School in Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan on 29 January, and was later found at a bus depot in Barry.

His mother, Victoria Jones, said she was "angry" and the incident had left her "emotional and panicky".

The council said CJ Contract Services' contract for Alex had been terminated. The bus company declined to comment.

Mrs Jones called the school when her son did not return home as usual at 15:30 GMT.

She said: "As a parent all sorts of things were going through my head. I didn't know if he'd been dropped off at the wrong house or what had happened."

The school viewed its CCTV and saw Alex had got on the bus.

'Unacceptable failure'

After hurried calls to the bus company he was found on the bus in its depot.

Mrs Jones said she felt huge relief when Alex was returned to her just over an hour later, adding: "When I saw the bus coming I just broke down."

Alex is now travelling to school in a taxi provided by the council.

Vale of Glamorgan council said an investigation into the incident was under way but the school was not at fault.

Its head of achievement for all, David Davies, said: "Staff acted swiftly to support the parents as soon as it became apparent that the pupil had not been returned home.

"Staff at the school are now providing counselling to this individual pupil."

He said the incident was an "unacceptable failure on the part of the private transport provider", adding: "We are very sorry for the impact that this incident has had on the pupil and their family."