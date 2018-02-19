A woman who was hit by a gritting lorry in Cardiff on Thursday remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The 47-year-old woman was cycling on the junction between Custom House Street and St Mary Street when she was hit at about 21:00 GMT.

South Wales Police described the woman's injuries as "life-threatening".

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under police investigation.