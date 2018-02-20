Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Luke Stewart wrote in pink ink to the student and made 'inappropriate' comments towards her.

A Caerphilly maths teacher who sent a birthday card to a 15-year-old girl has been given a warning for inappropriate behaviour.

Luke Stewart, 28, was investigated by staff at St John's College, Cardiff, after pupils complained of favouritism towards the girl.

He was also found to be privately tutoring her despite warnings.

He was given a conditional registration order, which will last until May this year.

An Education Workforce Council hearing in Cardiff heard that Stewart sent the girl pink birthday cards and signed them as 'Stewey'.

He also wrote "inappropriate comments" on her exam papers in pink ink whilst at the £12,000-a-year Catholic college.

Some of the comments included: "You have been really cold with me for about one third of the year - fair?"

A child protection officer had warned him not to be alone with the girl - but he was later found to be giving her private tuition.

The maths teacher was found to have engaged in "extensive text message conversations" with the teenager's mother and also arranged to meet her outside school.

However there was not enough evidence to prove Luke Stewart had flirted, shown favouritism or encroached the girl's personal space according to panel Chair Helene Mansfield.

The order allows him to continue working in education and keep his place on the teaching register.

Stewart left the Roman Catholic college - rated in the top 10 in the UK for A-level results last year - by mutual agreement in 2016.