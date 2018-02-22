South East Wales

Police name Cardiff University lecturer following death

  • 22 February 2018

A Cardiff University lecturer who died following an incident on the campus has been named as Dr Malcolm Anderson, a senior lecturer in accountancy.

Emergency services were called to the Aberconway Building in Colum Drive, Cardiff, on Monday 19 February.

Dr Anderson, 48, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he died.

His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious, said the force.