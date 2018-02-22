Police name Cardiff University lecturer following death
- 22 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A Cardiff University lecturer who died following an incident on the campus has been named as Dr Malcolm Anderson, a senior lecturer in accountancy.
Emergency services were called to the Aberconway Building in Colum Drive, Cardiff, on Monday 19 February.
Dr Anderson, 48, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, where he died.
His family have been informed and the death is not being treated as suspicious, said the force.