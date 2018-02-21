Image copyright Josh Evans-Jones

Three people have been injured after a car crashed into the front of a fish and chip shop in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly county.

The hatchback brought down brickwork and windows at the Beech Tree Fish Bar.

The emergency services were called to the incident in the town's Bedwlwyn Road at 18:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Two ambulances attended and three people were taken to Prince Charles Hospital, Merthyr Tydfil.

Firefighters from Rhymney and Aberbargoed used tools to make the scene safe.

Gwent Police closed the High Street in Ystrad Mynach for some time, but it has since re-opened.

Caerphilly Council has been contacted for structural engineers to examine the extent of the damage to the building.