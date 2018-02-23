Pwllmeyric hit and run: Images released in police probe
Police investigating a hit and run in Monmouthshire have released images of items found at the scene.
A 32-year-old man, from Newport, was a passenger in a black Honda Civic when it crashed into a wall on the A48 at Pwllmeyric, Chepstow, on Saturday.
He managed to get out but was then hit by a van that left the scene.
Gwent Police said he was in a critical but stable condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales and urged witnesses to come forward.
It has released pictures of a nearside light and front corner bumper of a transit vehicle- which is believed to have been involved in the hit and run.
Police are trying to identify the driver.
A woman from Newport was arrested in relation to the first crash and bailed to appear in court.