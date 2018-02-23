Image copyright Google

Tributes have been paid to a senior accountancy lecturer who died following an incident on a Cardiff University campus.

Dr Malcolm Anderson, 48, was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales after the incident at the Aberconway Building, in Colum Drive, on Monday.

Police said his family were informed and the death was not suspicious.

A spokesman for the university said he was "much loved and respected by students and staff".

"He was widely recognised for his work and valued by the university, academic colleagues and his students. He will be very sorely missed," he said.

"Out of respect to the family, and until the outcome of the on-going investigation is known, it would be inappropriate to comment any further.

"Malcolm's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff and students for all of the support given to Malcolm and his family over the years."