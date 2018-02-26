Image caption Police are continuing to investigate the death, which is being treated as unexplained

A body has been found in a country park.

South Wales Police said the body was found at Porthkerry Country Park in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.

No further details have been released about the person and an incident room has been set up at Bridgend Police Station.

The death is being treated as unexplained and police are continuing to investigate the circumstances.