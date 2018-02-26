Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving around 1000 tyres, which has spread to a building in Pengam, Caerphilly county.

Residents and local schools have been advised to keep all windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly and Pontypridd were in attendance.

A water bowser from Pontypridd is also being sent to assist fire crews.