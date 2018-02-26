Firefighters tackle blaze involving 1,000 tyres at Pengam
- 26 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving around 1000 tyres, which has spread to a building in Pengam, Caerphilly county.
Residents and local schools have been advised to keep all windows and doors closed due to smoke from the fire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Aberbargoed, Caerphilly and Pontypridd were in attendance.
A water bowser from Pontypridd is also being sent to assist fire crews.