Image copyright Google Image caption The car came off the roundabout above it

A car has landed on to the M48 in south Wales after leaving a flyover above it.

Firefighters freed a man from the car at the scene near Chepstow and he is being treated for pelvic and spinal injuries.

It is not believed any other vehicles were hit in the incident which happened at about 13:45 GMT between junctions 1 and 2.

South Wales Police said the male driver has been taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

The westbound carriageway remains closed but the eastbound side has reopened after an air ambulance left the scene.