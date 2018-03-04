Image copyright National Museum Wales Image caption A worker creates a thatched roof at the museum in 1955, in a photo from the exhibition

The 70th anniversary celebrations of St Fagans museum have started with a pop-up exhibition charting its history.

The bardic chair for this year's National Eisteddfod in Cardiff has also been partly crafted there this week.

Other events to mark the anniversary of the museum includes the unveiling of a gallery in October charting the history of Wales from first inhabitants to the present day.

The site, on the outskirts of Cardiff, attracts 500,000 visitors a year.

Image copyright National Museum Wales Image caption Staff from 1971