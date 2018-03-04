Porthcawl woman dies after being hit by minibus
- 4 March 2018
A woman has died after being hit by a minibus in Porthcawl.
The 22-year-old was struck by a white Ford Tourneo minibus on the A4106 Newton Nottage Road just before 02:00 GMT.
South Wales Police is investigating the crash, which happened between the John Street and Newton Nottage Road roundabouts. No arrests have been made.
The force is appealing for witnesses to the crash and is urging anyone who saw the vehicle beforehand to get in touch.