Tribute paid to law student killed Cardiff three-car crash

  • 6 March 2018
Police and tow trucks at the scene
Image caption Three cars crashed in Rumney Hill, Newport Road, Cardiff, on 27 February

A law student who died in a three-car crash was "passionate about his studies", his family said in a tribute.

Soultan Al Shammari, 23, died after crashing into two cars travelling in the opposite direction in Rumney Hill, Newport Road, Cardiff, on 27 February.

A 23-year-old woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Shammari moved to the UK from Kuwait to study for a masters degree at Cardiff University. His family said he will be "sorely missed".

South Wales Police is investigating the crash and has appealed for any witnesses to contact them.

