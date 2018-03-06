Image caption A neighbour filmed armed police outside the house in Kimberley Road in Penylan

Armed police have carried out arrests following raids at two houses in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said officers were at properties in Kimberley Road, Penylan, and Claude Road, Roath, as part of an on-going investigation.

Officers closed part of Kimberley Road and residents reported seeing a man and a woman taken away in a car.

The force said the matter was not related to counter terrorism.

Phil Haynes, 55, who lives nearby, said: "It was about 07.30 and I heard shouting in the street.

"There were half a dozen armed police officers, shouting and pointing their guns at the windows and doors. Someone was shouting 'armed police, come out now' or words to that effect."

"Also, at the lane at the back of the property, there was half a dozen police officers or so, so it was at the front and back, it was thorough."