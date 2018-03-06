Cardiff hit-and-run appeal after man seriously injured
- 6 March 2018
A pedestrian suffered serious leg injuries after he was hit by a car in a suspected hit-and-run.
The 20-year-old man was walking on City Road, Cardiff, at about 22:40 GMT on Monday when he was hit by a dark-coloured car, South Wales Police said.
The vehicle did not stop and police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
The man, from Splott, is being treated for his injuries at the city's University Hospital of Wales.