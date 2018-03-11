Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Enhanced security measures will be in place at the 75,000 seater stadium

Rugby fans expected at Sunday's Six Nations games have been advised to arrive early to avoid delays.

Wales Women will take on Italy Women at 11:45 GMT at the Principality Stadium followed by Wales v Italy at 15:00.

Road closures will be in place in Cardiff from 11:30 until 18:00 and rail passengers are advised to take the earliest service.

Enhanced security measures will be in place at the 75,000 seater stadium and people should leave large bags at home.

The M4 corridor and approaches to Cardiff are expected to be very busy.

The M4 motorway is shut eastbound at the Brynglas Tunnels in Newport until 10:00 for upgrade works.

Cardiff Buses will be diverted out of the central city bus stops and terminated at either Churchill Way, Greyfriars Road or Tudor Street.