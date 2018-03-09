Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Shane Williams made four appearances for the British and Irish Lions and played 87 times for Wales.

Criminal charges against Wales rugby legend Shane Williams have been dropped.

Wales' all-time leading try-scorer had been charged with affray following an alleged incident in Cardiff city centre.

The charge against him and his brother Dean have been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service on Friday.

The pair were among six men facing the charge following an alleged incident on Great Western Lane on 2 December 2017.