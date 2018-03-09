Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tudur Williams head of the closed school said they were "doing all we can"

A Gwynedd secondary school will remain closed until after the Easter holidays due to storm damage.

The roof of Ysgol Ardudwy in Harlech was badly damaged by Storm Emma last week.

Work is being carried out to repair the roof and make the site safe.

Pupils in Years 10 and 11 will be relocated to the old library building and youth club in Harlech and Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau for the next two weeks.

Head teacher Tudur Williams told BBC Wales: "We are doing all we can to ensure they get an education."

Arrangements have also been made for Year 7-9 pupils, but they will likely have to wait until the middle of next week before resuming lessons.

Image caption The roof is being repaired and the site made safe at Ysgol Ardudwy in Harlech

Health and safety checks need to be carried out in potential locations before a decision can be made on where to rehouse the younger pupils, Mr Williams said.

"We can't at the moment say where. It depends on these checks," he added.

Loose slates across the roof pose a significant danger and high winds could worsen the situation.

A spokesperson for Gwynedd Council said the school and Gwynedd Council had been working together to put alternative arrangements in place, prioritising the Year 10 and 11 pupils in the first instance as they will shortly be sitting external examinations.

"With those temporary alternative arrangements in place from Monday onwards for Years 10 and 11, we are now concentrating efforts to put arrangements in place for the pupils in Years 7-9. The school will be contacting the parents of Years 7 to 9 pupils with an update of the situation as soon as possible."