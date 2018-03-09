Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Gareth Bale and Emma Rhys-Jones got engaged in July 2016

Wales and Real Madrid football star Gareth Bale is expecting his third child with fiancee Emma Rhys-Jones.

The winger, from Cardiff, made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, posting: "Baby number 3 coming soon", alongside a picture of baby clothes.

The couple already have two daughters, Alba Violet and Nava Valentina.

The pair got engaged in July 2016.