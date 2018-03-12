Image copyright Chris Hyde

A fire has broken out on a bus driving on the A470 in Merthyr Tydfil.

The vehicle was reported to be well alight but South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of injuries.

The driver made the call to the fire service just after 07:50 GMT. There are no details at present of whether any passengers were on board.

Passer-by Chris Hyde, who witnessed the fire, said as far as he could see everyone in the area was fine.