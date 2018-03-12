Image caption It is not known when Berw Road Car Park will reopen

A five-storey car park has been closed for the foreseeable future due to safety concerns.

South Wales Police said pieces from the interior of the Berw Road car park, Pontypridd, had come loose and fallen.

Rhondda Cynon Taf council said a structural inspection would take place to determine the extent of the problem.

There have not been any reported injuries and motorists have been advised to use other car parks in the town centre.

Officers at the adjoining Pontypridd police station have been forced to move the police cars that were parked in the basement of the multi-storey.

The station remains open as normal.