Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Amanda and Jade Penberthy denied assault

A mother and daughter have been found guilty of attacking a woman in a queue for toilets at a music festival for tribute acts in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Amanda Penberthy, 52, and her daughter Jade, 25, both from Barry, carried out the attack on Rebecca Johnson, who was married to a relative of the two women.

The incident happened in July 2017 at Glastonbarry in Barry.

Both Penberthys denied assault but were found guilty following a trial at Cardiff magistrates court.

Witnesses saw Jade Penberthy scream insults at Miss Johnson before they clashed at the toilets.

Cider

The trial heard she then smashed a can of Strongbow dark fruit into the victim's mouth and the cider exploded in her face.

Amanda Penberthy then joined in to grab Miss Johnson before they were pulled apart by security.

A mass scuffle then broke out between the families of the three women and a series of punches were landed on Miss Johnson.

The court heard both families had been at "loggerheads" for 16 years and Miss Johnson had married Amanda Penberthy's nephew Craig.

Both Penberthys claimed they had acted in self defence.

District Judge Stephen Harmes handed both women a 12 month community order with 10 days rehabilitation.

They were also given a 12 month restraining order banning them from contacting Miss Johnson.

Amanda Penberthy, was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work, pay £150 compensation, £300 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Jade Penberthy, was given a £750 fine, £150 compensation, £300 costs and a £75 victim surcharge.

Judge Harmes said: "It is an extremely unfortunate circumstance between members of a family at extreme odds with each other over a long period of time."