A health board is investigating after a 16-year-old girl from Cardiff died in one of its mental health units.

The Plasmawr School student died last week in the Ty Llidiard unit, based at the Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend.

Cwm Taf University Health Board, which runs the unit, is investigating.

Alan Lawrie, of the health board, said: "We are deeply saddened by the death of one of our young patients."

While Abertawe Bro Morgannwg runs the Princess of Wales Hospital, the children and adolescent mental health service (CAMHS) unit is run by Cwm Taf for patients across south Wales.