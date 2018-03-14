Care home residents given tech lessons by school children
Primary school children have been giving lessons in selfie-taking, using apps and searching the internet to residents at a care home.
Pupils aged between nine and 11 from Ysgol Coed y Gof, visited Plas Bryn Care Home in Cardiff.
Maggie, nine, said: "It's really fun to teach people to use technology instead of people helping you."
Doreen Kinsey, who is in her early 80s, said: "I love it and we all love it. We enjoy seeing them, it takes us back."
It is hoped the lessons will become a regular feature at the home.
Manager for Plas Bryn Sheena Bowen said: "Inter-generational working is key. We do a lot of work with schools in the community and it works both ways - we all get so much out of it. It's fantastic."
It is the second time the children have visited the residents - earlier this year they interviewed them about how Cardiff had changed over the years for a school project.
Digital Communities Wales provided training for the children before the latest visit.