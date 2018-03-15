Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Javed Javed posted several lies about worshippers from his former mosque

A sacked Cardiff mosque treasurer set up a website to falsely accuse fellow worshippers of being paedophiles.

Javed Javed, 65, had to leave his post at the Madina Mosque after a row with members, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He then used its web page to make the derogatory claims about four men before setting up his own website.

Javed, of Cardiff, admitted breaching a restraining order banning him from making the posts and was given an eight-month suspended sentence.

He was given the restraining order in January 2017 but carried on regardless and accused the mosque of harbouring sex offenders.

Prosecutor Peter Donnison told the court: "He said members were paedophiles and involved in child sex offences.

"He also posted grossly offensive images, including pictures of pigs and alcohol alongside members of the community. The victims found the images disturbing and said they were disgusted."

'Dignity and restraint'

On Thursday, Javed admitted six counts of acting in breach of a restraining order.

One of his victims told the court: "I am concerned about going out in public because I'm aware people may have seen the website and believed his lies."

Neil Treharne, defending, said: "He apologises for the upset he has caused. He will not be posting such things again."

He told the judge Javed was "broke" having recently been made homeless and was "extremely ill" after suffering kidney failure and a stroke.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins QC said: "Each of these gentlemen acted with dignity and restraint despite the fact they must have been hurt by the things you posted."

As well as his sentence, which was suspended for 18 months, Javed was ordered to pay a £140 surcharge.