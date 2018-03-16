Image caption Enforcement officers and police could issue on-the-spot fines under the plans

Plans to crackdown on drinking in public places are being considered by Rhondda Cynon Taff council.

It may introduce alcohol exclusions zones in Pontypridd and Aberdare town centres with £100 fines for offenders.

The council said alcohol related anti-social behaviour in both towns was seen as a "significant issue that warrants specific controls".

The authority is to consider responses to its public consultation before a final decision is taken.

Image caption Businessman Jim Bradley has concerns about the proposals

Councillor Rhys Lewis, deputy cabinet member for prosperity and wellbeing, said: "We have had issues with anti-social behaviour in Aberdare and Pontypridd and surveys we have conducted across the county have shown that it is very much at the top of the list for residents and business owners who are concerned about drinking in public places and the use of controlled substances."

Jim Bradley, who runs Bradleys Coffee in Aberdare, has called on the council to be "reasonable and show discretion" before adapting its Public Space Protection Order to include alcohol exclusion zones.

He questioned the difference between people drinking outside at licensed premises and drinking in other public spaces, providing they "act responsibly".

He said if the council wanted to "bludgeon their way through the application of this order then they will become unpopular and it won't help the town".