Image caption Almost 600 affected residents have been told and the council has set up 24-hour fire warden patrols

Six high-rise blocks of flats in Cardiff have failed fire safety tests.

The council-run blocks passed initial tests ordered in the wake of June's Grenfell fire in which 71 people died.

But new tests showed the cladding fell short of present-day safety standards.

Almost 600 affected residents were informed on Monday. The council has set up 24-hour fire warden patrols inside the buildings.

The six blocks are:

Channel View, Grangetown

Loudoun and Nelson Houses, Butetown

Three blocks at Lydstep Flats, Llandaff North

All are between 11 and 16 storeys with between 75 and 214 residents in each.

Image caption Information sessions will be held at each of the blocks on Tuesday

Cardiff council was hand-delivering letters to all the occupants on Monday.

Residents were told the council was examining how to remove the cladding "quickly and effectively".

Fire doors are being upgraded and sprinklers fitted in all the blocks. Work is due to be completed in May on doors designed to hold back fire for 60 minutes.

Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: "Naturally, everyone living in these blocks will be very concerned by this news but I want to reassure them that we are working closely with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service to ensure we follow the latest fire-safety guidance and to decide the best way forward."

Last year, consultants found no aluminium composite materials (ACM) in any of the blocks - the type of cladding blamed for the spread of the fire at Grenfell.

But the consultants recommended further tests.

These have shown the cladding systems fail current combustibility standards.

Loudoun House