A "fun-loving" retired teacher who died in a crash in Monmouthshire has been named as Barbara Calligan.

The 62-year-old was killed after being hit by what police believe is a silver Subaru Impreza just after 17:00 GMT on Thursday in Abergavenny.

A 72-year-old woman from Abergavenny was arrested but has since been released pending further enquiries.

Ms Calligan was walking on Hillcrest Road when the incident happened.

Daughter Izzy and son Andy led the tributes to their mother, who is from the Abergavenny area, describing her as "selfless, fun-loving and bright" and someone who "enjoyed her life".

Gwent Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.