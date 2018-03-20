Image copyright City of Newport Half Marathon Image caption Runners line up for the Newport half marathon in 2015

Organisers have announced they will not make a third attempt to stage the 2018 Newport Half Marathon after two postponements forced by snow.

The race was postponed on 4 March because of the snow brought by Storm Emma.

Further snow and freezing temperatures then forced the cancellation of last Sunday's rescheduled event.

Organisers are now working on plans for the next Newport Half Marathon on 3 March 2019.

A statement on the event's Facebook page said the organisers had considered all the options and the impact of rescheduling but could "see no other feasible way forward for 2018".

Natalie Grimwards from sponsor Admiral said: "To have been hit by severe weather conditions a second time is beyond unlucky."

The race would have been a fundraiser for Newport's St David's Hospice Care.

Its chief executive, Emma Saysell, described the financial impact to the hospice as "significant".

Although entrants are being offered refunds she said she hoped that they would donate their entry fees to the hospice instead.