Image copyright Cardiff Bay Run Image caption The 10k run starts at 11:00 BST

Several roads are closed in Cardiff ahead of a 10k race at Cardiff Bay.

More than 6,000 runners are expected for the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay Run. A 2k family run starts at 10:00 BST followed by the 10k (six mile) run at 11:00 BST.

Lloyd George Avenue, Pierhead Street and Central Link road will be shut between 10:00 and 13:30.

Organisers have asked competitors to consider using public transport, walking or cycling.

The regular Sunday rail service from Cardiff Queen Street Station to Cardiff Bay station will be in service as well as bus routes.