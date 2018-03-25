Cardiff stabbing: Three men stabbed in Roath incident
- 25 March 2018
Three men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following an incident in Cardiff.
South Wales Police said armed officers remained at the scene on Inverness Place in Roath and the incident was ongoing.
Two emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a doctor attended just after 19:30 BST, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.
The men were taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.
Their condition is not known.
Officers are currently at the scene of an incident on Inverness Place, Roath @swpcardiff— South Wales Police (@swpolice) March 25, 2018
Three men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds. The incident is ongoing and armed officers remain at the scene as a precaution.
More info will be released when appropriate.
^cy pic.twitter.com/2nwEga6RUX
