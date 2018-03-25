Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The scene following the stabbing incident in Roath

Three men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following an incident in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said armed officers remained at the scene on Inverness Place in Roath and the incident was ongoing.

Two emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a doctor attended just after 19:30 BST, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

The men were taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.

Their condition is not known.

Image copyright Twitter / CF24News Image caption Armed police remain at the scene as a precaution, police say

Image copyright Twitter / CF24News Image caption South Wales Police confirmed three men received stab wounds