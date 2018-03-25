South East Wales

Cardiff stabbing: Three men stabbed in Roath incident

  • 25 March 2018
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Media captionThe scene following the stabbing incident in Roath

Three men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds following an incident in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said armed officers remained at the scene on Inverness Place in Roath and the incident was ongoing.

Two emergency ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a doctor attended just after 19:30 BST, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

The men were taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales.

Their condition is not known.

Image copyright Twitter / CF24News
Image caption Armed police remain at the scene as a precaution, police say
Image copyright Twitter / CF24News
Image caption South Wales Police confirmed three men received stab wounds
Image copyright Twitter / Claudia Wyatt
Image caption The cordoned off house is on the corner of Inverness Place and Dalcross Street

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites