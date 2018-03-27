South East Wales

Man arrested on suspicion of drug-driving in A470 crash

  • 27 March 2018
A470 accident Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption The southbound carriageway was closed briefly to allow the Wales Air Ambulance to land

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving after a crash on the A470.

Two vehicles, a Subaru Impreza and a Honda, were involved in the crash between Nantgarw and Upper Boat, shortly before 12:50 BST.

The 25-year-old driver of the Impreza was arrested.

A 58-year-old man from Splott, Cardiff, who was in the Honda, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The southbound carriageway was closed briefly to allow the Wales Air Ambulance to land but has since reopened along with the main road north out of Cardiff.

