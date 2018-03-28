Image copyright Twitter / Claudia Wyatt Image caption The house at the centre of the investigation is on the corner of Inverness Place and Dalcross Street

Three men arrested on suspicion of assault after a stabbing in Cardiff have been released while police investigations continue.

The youngest of the three, aged 18, has been released on bail while the other two, aged 28 and 63, were released under investigation.

All three were arrested after armed police were called to a house on Inverness Place, Roath, on Sunday.

A 35-year-old man questioned after the stabbings was released without charge,

South Wales Police said on Wednesday that a 23-year-old man and 17-year-old boy who were injured in the stabbing remained in hospital in a stable condition.

It has also been established that a 26-year-old, originally thought by police to have been the third person who was stabbed, had no involvement with the incident and his injuries were not caused in an assault.