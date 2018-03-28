Image copyright Geograph/ Nigel Thompson Image caption The train was stopped at Mountain Ash station

Armed police have stopped a train in Rhondda Cynon Taff while looking for a wanted man.

Passengers travelling between Pontypridd and Aberdare were asked to get off the train at Mountain Ash at about 19:10 BST .

South Wales Police said a suspect from an earlier incident was believed to be on board.

Officers were searching for someone who had been acting suspiciously in the Broadway area of Pontypridd.

However, he was not found on the train and the service continued after a brief disruption, the force added.