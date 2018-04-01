Tweet pits Anthony Joshua against Cardiff councillor
One is a heavyweight boxer from New Zealand, the other is a Liberal Democrat councillor in Cardiff - not easily confused, or so you might think.
But in the lead-up to Saturday's Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker fight, hosts Principality Stadium instead included the Twitter handle of Pentwyn councillor Joseph Carter.
Fans spotted the mistake but wished him luck for the bout all the same.
Mr Carter saw the funny side, replying: "I've watched all the Rocky films.
"You must be able to box after watching those," the Welsh Lib Dem's housing spokesman added.
On spotting the mistake, tweeted hours before Joshua beat his rival to take the WBO world heavyweight title, Twitter user Douglas Haig backed the politician.
As did a number of others, including former Lib Dem assembly member John Dixon.
But others were not convinced of Mr Carter's ability to win.
Tweeting on Sunday, Mr Carter wrote: "Sorry I couldn't beat @anthonyfjoshua on this occasion. There's always next time @principalitysta".