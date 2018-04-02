Image copyright Andrew Barry Image caption The sinkhole exposed gas and water pipes

Engineers will be keeping a "close eye" on a sinkhole which appeared on a new housing estate in Merthyr Tydfil.

A cordon is in place at Cwrt Aneurin Bevan, on the former Mardy Hospital site, with cars needing to drive on to the pavement to get in and out.

The sinkhole is believed to be 20ft (6m) deep and will be filled in on Tuesday after checks found no damage to exposed gas and water pipes.

Merthyr councillor Andrew Barry said the hole has not got any bigger.

"It doesn't appear to be getting any worse and the rain hasn't been that bad but we don't know where the subterranean water is coming from," he said.

"Tomorrow we will have the hole filled in to stabilise it and we are keeping a very close eye on it."